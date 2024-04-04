Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla shares a glimpse of Abhira, Armaan’s DANCE SEQUENCE from the upcoming drama

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show features Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sidhwani and Rohit Purohit in the leading roles. We already know that Director’s Kut Productions helmed by Rajan Shahi has always presented its festivals and even the smallest celebrations in a grand fashion and this time again, he is all set to present an all new drama where there will be an entertaining dance track between Abhira and Armaan.

Samridhii took to her social media handle to share the same and give a glimpse of the upcoming dance track on the show.

In the story ahead, the focus shifts to Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, who finds herself grappling with emotions as she witnesses the growing closeness between Armaan and Abhira.

Currently, Manish is becoming restless as Akshara’s birthday is approaching. Abhira to has planned something but has hidden it from Armaan as she doesn’t want any more favors from him. Swara has been warning Manish against his desire to bring Abhira’s daughter home but Manish is not ready to change his decision.

In the upcoming episodes we will see that Abhira too has come to know that her mother had a family here in Udaipur who has disowned her.

We are sure that the show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn.

