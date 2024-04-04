Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla shares a glimpse of Abhira, Armaan’s DANCE SEQUENCE from the upcoming drama

Rajan Shahi has always presented its festivals and even the smallest celebrations in a grand fashion and this time again, he is all set to present an all new drama where there will be an entertaining dance track between Abhira and Armaan.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:18
1

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show features Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sidhwani and Rohit Purohit in the leading roles. We already know that Director’s Kut Productions helmed by Rajan Shahi has always presented its festivals and even the smallest celebrations in a grand fashion and this time again, he is all set to present an all new drama where there will be an entertaining dance track between Abhira and Armaan.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira is sure of Kaveri accepting Krish's dreams

Samridhii took to her social media handle to share the same and give a glimpse of the upcoming dance track on the show.

Take a look:

In the story ahead, the focus shifts to Ruhi, played by Pratiksha Honmukhe, who finds herself grappling with emotions as she witnesses the growing closeness between Armaan and Abhira.

Currently, Manish is becoming restless as Akshara’s birthday is approaching. Abhira to has planned something but has hidden it from Armaan as she doesn’t want any more favors from him. Swara has been warning Manish against his desire to bring Abhira’s daughter home but Manish is not ready to change his decision.

In the upcoming episodes we will see that Abhira too has come to know that her mother had a family here in Udaipur who has disowned her.

We are sure that the show is set to deliver high-end drama in the upcoming episodes as the narrative takes an intriguing turn.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira welcome Krish on stage

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Samridhii Shukla Garvita Sidhwani Rohit Purohit Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Productions AbhiRa Armaan pratiksha honmukhe AbhiRa
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 13:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Vanshaj SPOILER: ASTOUNDED! Yuvika shocked to see the mysterious woman’s face
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: ANTICIPATION! Everyone awaits the court’s verdict
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara SPOILER: OH NO! Dhruv once again outshines Suryapratap, Leaving a lasting impression
MUMBAI: The television show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, is an Indian science fiction romantic drama on Sony SAB....
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Archana Singh Rajput has been grabbing the attention...
Aangan Spoiler: SHOCKING! Aparna drags Pallavi out of the house
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’ Aangan – Apno Ka stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles. Neetha Shetty, Aditi Rathore,...
Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes
MUMBAI: Actresses like Dipika Kakar, Tanvi Thakker, Ishita Dutta, Vidhisha Srivastava, Pankhuri Awasthy, Gauahar Khan...
Recent Stories
Archana Singh
Archana Singh Rajput is redefining hotness in these pictures
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rohit
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohit Purohit reveals how he felt on being offered the show and the burden of stepping into the shoes of 'Armaan'
Mohena Kumari
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohena Kumari welcomes a baby girl, Receives a grand homecoming from the family
Shruti Panwar
Shruti Panwar reveals Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s REACTION when Rajan Shahi asked them to leave the set - EXCLUSIVE
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhira are two sisters from different mothers – Here’s the PROOF!
Samridhii
Samridhii Shukla reacts to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin following the same track
Shiv
BARC Ratings: Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Mangal Lakshmi sees rise in TRP; Udne Ki Asha sees a drop TRP; Kundali Bhgaya sees a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak; YRKKH, SSTTT