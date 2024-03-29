Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, ‘Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end’ – EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar spilled beans on some actors who hae an unprofessional work attitude in the industry and how things can go against them if they are not humble and grounded.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 14:13
Sikandar Kharbanda

MUMBAI : Sikandar Kharbanda is a veteran face in the entertainment industry.

He has been seen as a negative character in many projects however this time, he has broken the stereotypes and has played a positive shade. As we already know, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the roles of Armaan and Ruhi were terminated. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani have been brought on board to play the titular roles. 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar spilled beans on some actors who hae an unprofessional work attitude in the industry and how things can go against them if they are not humble and grounded.

Sikandar shared, “It is undoubtedly happening a lot and it used to happen earlier too. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on-air for 15 years now. It is a brand and by being a part of the show, you are not making the show but it is the other way around. The show is making you. Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end. If you are roped in as the leading actor, you cannot think that you can get away with everything.

Shehzada has done a few shows but this was Pratiksha’s first show. First comes the production, then unit, content and then the artist. The show is not running only because of actors. Content is more important than the artists.

Speaking about Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani who have stepped into the shoes of Shehzada and Pratiksha, Sikandar stated, “Rohit and Garvita both are talented and experienced. They are powerful performers and I hope the audience loves and accepts them.”

Well said Sikandar! 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit aka Shivam Khajuria reveals whom he missed the most while on break from the sets; Says ‘I missed everything’

Keep reading this space for more information. 


    


  

Sikandar Kharbanda pratiksha honmukhe Shehzada Dhami Armaan Ruhi Rohit Purohit Garvita Sidhwani TellyChakkar Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 14:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Enjoy the world of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ ahead of its release as Saregama treats audiences to the entire music album on streaming apps
MUMBAI : Yesterday, Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila's trailer was launched at a...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, ‘Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end’ – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI : Sikandar Kharbanda is a veteran face in the entertainment industry.He has been seen as a negative character in...
Crew: Kriti Sanon is sure to slay with her GORGEOUS look from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI: The buzz about 'Crew' had started since the moment the audience got their eyes on the viral photo shoot of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.The show features Samridhii Shukla,...
Simi Das is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI : With her beautiful content, social media star and internet personality Simi Das has been grabbing the...
Anil Kapoor celebrates as 'Fighter' trends on first spot on OTT after Animal's success
MUMBAI : Anil Kapoor is on a roll as the actor is ruling the OTT space with his latest releases - 'Fighter' and 'Animal...
Recent Stories
kriti sanon
Crew: Kriti Sanon is sure to slay with her GORGEOUS look from her latest photo shoot
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sikandar Kharbanda
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE
Sikandar
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE
Priyanka Chahar
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's luxurious golden tassel embellished mini dress comes with a jaw-dropping price tag that will leave you stunned
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi's heartfelt birthday wish for Kushal Tandon sparks dating speculations; Shares unseen video!
Kanchi
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh reveals how she reacted with the news of Shehzada and Pratiksha's termination from the show; says, 'I wasn't surprised as I had met one of them and knew that person won't survive here"
Juhi
Former Flames Reignite On-Screen Chemistry: Are Juhi Singh Bajwa and Farman Haider Still Cordial?