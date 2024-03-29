Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, ‘Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end’ – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Sikandar Kharbanda is a veteran face in the entertainment industry.

He has been seen as a negative character in many projects however this time, he has broken the stereotypes and has played a positive shade. As we already know, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the roles of Armaan and Ruhi were terminated. Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani have been brought on board to play the titular roles.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar spilled beans on some actors who hae an unprofessional work attitude in the industry and how things can go against them if they are not humble and grounded.

Sikandar shared, “It is undoubtedly happening a lot and it used to happen earlier too. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been on-air for 15 years now. It is a brand and by being a part of the show, you are not making the show but it is the other way around. The show is making you. Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end. If you are roped in as the leading actor, you cannot think that you can get away with everything.

Shehzada has done a few shows but this was Pratiksha’s first show. First comes the production, then unit, content and then the artist. The show is not running only because of actors. Content is more important than the artists.

Speaking about Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani who have stepped into the shoes of Shehzada and Pratiksha, Sikandar stated, “Rohit and Garvita both are talented and experienced. They are powerful performers and I hope the audience loves and accepts them.”

