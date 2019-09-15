News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Surekha and Akhilesh's divorce affects Luv and Kush

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Sep 2019 03:05 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.

Kartik and Naira unveil Akhilesh's secret in front of Goenka family, and everyone is shattered.

Surekha takes the decision to end this relationship with Akhilesh and refuses to stay with him anymore.

Surekha and Akhilesh's divorce will affect Luv and Kush.

Luv and Kush will be badly affected and are shattered to know that their parents are getting separated.

Kartik and Naira will stand by them in this situation.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days