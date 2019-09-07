News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika feels cheated by Kartik and Naira's love

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase interesting twist and turn.

It was earlier seen that Vedika waits for Naira’s exit soon from Goenka house.

Vedika is not jealous of Naira but feels her place losing in Kartik’s life.

Further Vedika gets shocked to see Kartik’s name inked in Naira’s hand for the Teej.

Vedika feels cheated by both Kartik and Naira and also feel that they are celebrating Teej secretly.

Now it would be really interesting to see what Vedika will do now.

Will Vedika decide to take a stand for self or will she walk out of Kartik Naira’s life?

 
 
