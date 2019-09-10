Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes an exit as Kartik gives wife rights to Naira

MUMBAI: Daily soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see Kartik and Naira's love and romance.



Kartik and Naira are currently reviving their long lost love.



They come together for the Teej celebration.



All the women of Geonka family deck up in pretty green attire.



Vedika waits for Kartik to see and praise her.



However, her expectations break into pieces when Kartik ignores Vedika and looks at Naira. Kartik and Naira give a dance performance and share an intimate moment.



Although Vedika loves Kartik and wants him to get over Naira, their Teej romance will make her realize their pure love.



Thus, she will decide to move out of Kartik and Naira's lives.