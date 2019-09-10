News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes an exit as Kartik gives wife rights to Naira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 08:59 PM

MUMBAI: Daily soap opera Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see Kartik and Naira's love and romance.

Kartik and Naira are currently reviving their long lost love.

They come together for the Teej celebration.

All the women of Geonka family deck up in pretty green attire.

Vedika waits for Kartik to see and praise her.

However, her expectations break into pieces when Kartik ignores Vedika and looks at Naira. Kartik and Naira give a dance performance and share an intimate moment.

Although Vedika loves Kartik and wants him to get over Naira, their Teej romance will make her realize their pure love.

Thus, she will decide to move out of Kartik and Naira's lives.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Naura
Naura
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar

past seven days