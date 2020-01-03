Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika makes an ugly plan to hurt Naira during Christmas party

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming track. A Christmas party is taking place in the Goenka house.



It was earlier seen how Vedika saves Naira's life and she survives from the deadly danger. However, now there is going to be more drama as Vedika has determined to not let Kartik and Naira reunite.



She decides to play an ugly move and bribes a mystery man in the party to hurt Naira.



While Vedika is planning and plotting against Naira, she is all set to get in action to fetch the truth.



This is going to be more interesting to watch how Naira will end Vedika chapter.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and latest news.