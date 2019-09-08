News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Vedika is miffed with Kartik and Naira's teej union

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Sep 2019 09:15 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for interesting twist.

Kartik and Naira are living together but are pretending no love and care but they have love in their hearts.

Here Vedika had kept teej fast for Kartik while she fails to complete it as she faints and the doctor suggests her to not keep it.

While here Kartik and Naira had kept fast for each other and Kartik is unaware of it as he misunderstood that Naira had not kept fast.

Kartik's misunderstanding soon ends as Naira faints just before the pooja as she had not eaten anything.

Kartik thus makes Naira drink water and thus breaks her fast infront of all, Vedika is miffed to see this.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vedika, Kartik, Naira, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

