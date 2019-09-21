Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika’s comment pinches Naira

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Naira considers leaving the Goenkas, while Kairav spends quality time with the family. Later, Vedika is shocked to see Kartik and Naira sleeping on the same bed. Kartik and Naira wake up and get baffled to see each other next to them. They hurriedly get up and Kartik leaves for his room. Later, the Goenakas prepare for the Ganpati Visarjan. Kairav gets dressed as Lord Ganesha. Vedika comes in Naira’s room and shoots sharp accusations at Naira. She tries to make Naira realize that she was repeatedly trying to come in between her and Kartik. Naira tried to make Vedika understand that keeping Kairav away from Kartik and his family wasn’t as easy as she thinks it is.



Vedika doesn’t buy Naira’s reasons and accuses her for not wanting to go from the Goenka house at all. Naira gets heart-broken by Vedika’s accusations, as she tells her that now that she was seeing that everyone was in support of her, she was using Kairav to be able to stay in the house. Vedika also accuses Naira of trying to break her marriage with Kartik in order to be able to get Kartik back. Vedika tells Naira to leave before her evil intentions affect Kairav’s health again. Vedika’s comment pinches Naira and she comes down to make an announcement. The family was involved in the celebration; hence Naira waits for the right time.



Just as the celebration gets over, Kairav and Vansh enact a skit based on a story on Lord Ganesha. Suhasini gets elated to see both the children perform while the others see them perform with happiness filled hearts. The Goenkas then immerse Lord Ganesha’s eco-friendly idol in the tank and offer their final prayers, wishing the Lord to come back next year. Naira breaks her silence and announces that after the Lord, it was time for them to leave as well. Kartik creates a fuss but Naira explains that they cannot stay with them, as Vedika was a part of his life. She tells Kartik not to create a scene and let them go peacefully.