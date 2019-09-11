Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika's ultimatum to Naira

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Naira tries to hide her love for Kartik only for the sake of Vedika’s happiness.



Naira believes that she and Kartik cannot play with Vedika’s emotions and life.



Hence, Naira promises Vedika that she will walk out of Kartik’s life forever post Kairav’s recovery.



Now, Naira’s true love for Kartik is visible to each and every member of Goenka family along with Vedika.



Kartik and Naira also share a moment of love post their union.



Vedika is upset with this union and gives an ultimatum to Naira, reminding her about the promise made to her about her exit.



What will Naira's final decision be?