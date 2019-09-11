News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vedika's ultimatum to Naira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 04:52 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Naira tries to hide her love for Kartik only for the sake of Vedika’s happiness.

Naira believes that she and Kartik cannot play with Vedika’s emotions and life.

Hence, Naira promises Vedika that she will walk out of Kartik’s life forever post Kairav’s recovery.

Now, Naira’s true love for Kartik is visible to each and every member of Goenka family along with Vedika.

Kartik and Naira also share a moment of love post their union.

Vedika is upset with this union and gives an ultimatum to Naira, reminding her about the promise made to her about her exit.

What will Naira's final decision be?

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Storyline, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Kartik, Naira, Samarth, Gayu, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India...

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman on Dance India Dance set
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra

past seven days