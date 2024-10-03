Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rishabh Jaiswal aka Krish talks about playing a disturbed teenager in the show

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been doing well at the TRP charts. The new generation story found it difficult in the beginning to connect with the audience but now has touched hearts. The story of Abhira and Armaan is getting all the love.

The new story also stars Rishabh Jaiswal, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Anita Raj, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

Rishabh Jaiswal has worked with Rajan Shahi before in Anupamaa as well. He is seen as Krish Bansal on the show. Krish has got no interest in being a lawyer but his father, Sanjay wants him to do law. Krish is always demotivated by his father. He is being insulted in front of everyone and hence, Krish is always seen as depressed.

Speaking to India Forums, Rishabh spoke about his character Krish and how he plays a traumatized teen in the show. Rishabh said that there are a lot of things happening in Krish's life. He said that if one sees the character graph, Krish is irritated by his father who insults him in front everyone and hits him.

His father calls him a loser and hence Krish is traumatised. Rishabh said, "I feel every time you play an emotional character, you have to make up your mind and go into that zone where you actually feel it. And if you don't feel it on camera, it shows. Therefore, I give it my 100%."

He also spoke about what motivates him to do good work. He said that when he came to Mumbai, being an actor and being on sets was his dream. Hence, he does not need any other motivation to be on sets. He shared that he never woke up early but now he reaches the set early morning and he wakes up with an inner motivation every day.

He added that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a big show with many beautiful people working with him. He shared that even if he parties till late night, he will reach the sets next day on time.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is known for its grand dance sequences or celebrating festivals on the show. Rishabh says that he enjoys dancing and hence loves it whenever there is any dance sequence.

