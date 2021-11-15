Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shilpa Raizada opens up on her future plans

MUMBAI: It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

With the current promo post the leap, we see how Aarohi has grown up to be a strong yet proud girl and Akshara is the giving one.

Well, the sisters are all set to have a love triangle with Abhimanyu aka Harshad's entry.

The story is that Aarohi is head over heels for Abhimanyu but he seems to have fallen for Akshara.

After Harsha Khandeparkar and Simran Khanna now we got the news that Surekha Goenka aka Shilpa Raizada has also quit the show, we rang the actress and asked her about the journey and more, here's what she had to share.

What are your future plans now that your 5 year long stint with Yeh Rishta Kya kehlata hai is over?

Well..I am going on a break..I have a huge extended family..I plan to spend time with them..I am also looking forward to enhance my acting craft by undertaking several workshops..and polishing my dancing skills. I am all set to enhance every part of my acting skills.

Well, the actress sounded super excited to make a comeback with a new show in an all new avatar.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.