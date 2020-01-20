Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Tanmay Shah aka Kairav's TikTok videos with Shivangi Joshi are ADORABLE!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and loved shows on television today.

While we love the chemistry of Kartik and Naira in the Star Plus show, the one character we also love watching is Kairav. He's immensely cute and his charm is unmissable. Infact, the way he acts shows us the brilliant actor he will eventually grow up to be. Played by Tanmay Shah, he just lives up the screens with his cuteness.

Not only on television, Tanmay also shares quite an off screen bond with his co-stars, on-screen mother and father played by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. He often puts up cute TikTok videos with them and we must say they are worth watching.

Show your love for Tanmay aka Kairav in the comments below!