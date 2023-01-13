Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.

The show is currently following the third generation.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.

In this new picture, we can see Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda posing together in their AbhiRa avatar and we can’t help but ponder if the reunion will be happening soon and what will happen when these estranged lovers clash again!

The viewers are eager to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara will come face to face again and how that will bring in a shift in the trajectory of their life.

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, previously, we saw how Akshara opened up to Abhir about her past and her labour, when Abhir was about to be born. She told him how Abhinav helped them.

We see that Abhimanyu will have to be a part of the doctors’ conference in Shimla and will soon encounter Abhinav, who will help him out with his taxi.

Abhimanyu will also come across Abhir’s picture in Abhinav’s car and ask him about his son.

