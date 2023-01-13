Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 13:17
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Also read:  Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav and Abhimanyu start bonding; latter offers to help

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.

The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a post close to the show.

We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.

In this new picture, we can see Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda posing together in their AbhiRa avatar and we can’t help but ponder if the reunion will be happening soon and what will happen when these estranged lovers clash again!

Check out!

The viewers are eager to see how Abhimanyu and Akshara will come face to face again and how that will bring in a shift in the trajectory of their life.

What do you think of this track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, previously, we saw how Akshara opened up to Abhir about her past and her labour, when Abhir was about to be born. She told him how Abhinav helped them.

We see that Abhimanyu will have to be a part of the doctors’ conference in Shimla and will soon encounter Abhinav, who will help him out with his taxi.

Abhimanyu will also come across Abhir’s picture in Abhinav’s car and ask him about his son.

Also read:  StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let’s take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the Epic Show

Abhimanyu BTS UPDATE Akshara AbhiRa Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Manjari TellyChakkar StarPlus Kairav Aarohi TV news BTS Mayank Arora Karishma Sawant Swati Chitnis Jay Soni  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 13:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva gets into a scuffle with the goons, Imlie gets shot
MUMBAI : Megha Chakraborty and Seerat kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for...
From Sanjeeda Sheikh to Nikki Tamboli, check them out in sexy swimwear
MUMBAI :Swimwear is absolutely essential for a vacation or a short getaway. If you are a fitness enthusiast, then...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhir wins trip to Udaipur, Akshara refuses to let him go 
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War
MUMBAI : Movie Pathaan which has a superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is the current talk of the town and for...
Exclusive! “I personally love OTT platform because it has freedom of express in detail” Srijit Mukherji
MUMBAI : Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is the current talk of the town for his upcoming series titled Jaabaaz Hindustan Ke...
Recent Stories
Here is how John Abraham’scharacter Jim is connected to movie War
Here is how John Abraham’s character Jim is connected to movie War

Latest Video

Related Stories
Celesti Bairagey and Utkarsh Gupta get a complete Makeover; what is brewing on the sets of Rajjo?
Celesti Bairagey and Utkarsh Gupta get a complete Makeover; what is brewing on the sets of Rajjo?
Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he found on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Bigg Boss Season 16: Shiv Thakare talks about his first girlfriend who he found on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
Shark Tank Season 2: Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into an intense argument over a pitch; netizens upset
Shark Tank Season 2: Sharks Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal get into an intense argument over a pitch; netizens upset
Imlie’s Atharva aka Karan Vohra looks ruggedly fierce in This avatar from the sets, check out
Imlie’s Atharva aka Karan Vohra looks ruggedly fierce in This avatar from the sets, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta get bashed on the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar episode
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta get bashed on the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode
Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC
Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC