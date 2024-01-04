Yeh Rishta Kya Kehllata Hai: Garvita Sidhwani says, ‘I am closer to my character Ruhi than my role in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’ - EXCLUSIVE

Garvita Sidhwani

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show is in its fourth generation and while Pratiksha Honmukhe played the roles of Ruhi in the show, the character is now been essayed by Garvita Sidhwani.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Garvita and in an exclusive conversation, she mentioned about her stint in the show and how much she likes her role. Garvita said, “I was finalized for the role in a matter of two takes. I am giving it my 200 percent. When I first heard about the replacement my reaction was not about me coming in as a replacement character. I took it as me getting such a big opportunity by Rajan Shahi with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as I had just wrapped up Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si with him. So it was more like a promise to myself that I have to do it now and that this is my chance. 

I only feel blessed and honoured.”

Garvita further elaborated, “I am closer to my role as Ruhi than Mrunal, the role I played in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. All I want is to do good work and garner the love from the fans. As long as the production is happy, directors are happy and the unit, we are happy.”

