YRKKH stars go for a fun outing but we are missing Shivangi Joshi in the frame

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and longest-running serials of the small screen. The daily has garnered lots of praises since its first episode and has come a long way.

While we have seen the star cast of the show working for hectic hours every day, the stars of recently decided to step out for a fun outing.

Mohsin Khan, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hasan, Shilpa Raizada, Rakshanda Khan, Heli Daruwala among others enjoyed a fun evening in Mumbai's popular restaurant. Popular dancer Faisal Khan was also present. Everyone was dressed in casual and stylish avatars and looked simply refreshing.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, there's one person whom we missed and that was Shivangi Joshi AKA Naira in the frame. It seems Shivangi was busy and couldn't make it to the outing.

It was a delight to see these stars having a great time all together.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently going through lots of interesting twists and turns and very soon Kartik and Naira will be facing problems.

What do you think about this beautiful fam-jam of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments.