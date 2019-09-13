News

Yug to DIE in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will soon turn towards a new drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As seen so far, Yug gets arrested for the murder of a doctor under circumstances that create suspicion. However, Ishita, being the wonder woman that she is, will manage to get him bailed out. But yet again, Yug lands in trouble as the doctor's wife requests him to meet him with a motive to murder him and avenge the death of her husband.

In the process, Arjit will learn about the same. Since he too does not like Yug, he will hire a sharp shooter to kill him in case the lady fails to do so.

On learning about the developments, the Bhallas will be worried for him and will rush to save him.

Will Yug be killed or saved? Let's wait and watch! 

