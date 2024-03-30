Zain Imam reunites with his Tashan-E-Ishq co-star Neha Narang

Zain seems to have attended an event where he reunited with his Tashan-E-Ishq co-actor Neha Narang. While Neha took to her social media handle to share the picture, Zain reposted the same and shared how glad he was to meet her again after a long time.
Zain Imam

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one the handsome hunks in the television industry. He has posted some swoon-worthy pictures on the internet and entertains his fans with his stellar acting skills.

Currently, he can be seen in the popular show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. Fans appreciate his on-screen and off-screen relationship with co-star Reem Sheikh. The lad rose to fame with the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which he played Abhimanyu Thakkar. (Also Read: HOT ALARM! Zain Imam masters the art of posing beside lavish cars)

Later in his career, he appeared in dramas like Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha, Naamkarann, Laal Ishq, Ek Bhram, among others. Zain also appeared in Crashh, a web-series. He was also seen in Tulsi Kumar's song video Tanhaai, which was released under the T-Series label.

Apart from being a fashion enthusiast, he seems to be a pro at posing for pictures.

On the work front, Neha is currently seen in Star Plus' show Imlie.

Take a look at the picture below:

On the work front, Neha is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Imlie.

Isn’t it sweet? (Also Read: OMG! Check out the actors who refused the role of Dr. Shiv Kashyap in Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti)

Share your love for Neha and Zain in the comment section below!

