Zain Imam reunites with his Tashan-E-Ishq co-star Neha Narang

MUMBAI: Zain Imam is one the handsome hunks in the television industry. He has posted some swoon-worthy pictures on the internet and entertains his fans with his stellar acting skills.

Currently, he can be seen in the popular show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan. Fans appreciate his on-screen and off-screen relationship with co-star Reem Sheikh. The lad rose to fame with the popular show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which he played Abhimanyu Thakkar. (Also Read: HOT ALARM! Zain Imam masters the art of posing beside lavish cars)

Later in his career, he appeared in dramas like Tashan-E-Ishq, Yeh Vaada Raha, Naamkarann, Laal Ishq, Ek Bhram, among others. Zain also appeared in Crashh, a web-series. He was also seen in Tulsi Kumar's song video Tanhaai, which was released under the T-Series label.

Apart from being a fashion enthusiast, he seems to be a pro at posing for pictures.

Zain is quite active on social media and he keeps sharing pictures of himself and posts where he updates his fans about all what he is upto in his routine life. Well, now Zain seems to have attended an event where he re-united with his Tashan-E-Ishq co-actor Neha Narang. While Neha took to her social media handle to share the picture, Zain reposted the same and shared how glad he was to meet her again after a long time.

On the work front, Neha is currently seen in Star Plus’ show Imlie.

