News

Zee TV’s plans it's next project titled ‘Itni Si Hasi Itni Ni Khushi’

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Dec 2019 08:19 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about Zee TV’s popular shows.

Early in the day, we broke the news about Kumkum Bhayga fame Leena jumani entering Haiwan.

(Read here: Kumkum Bhagya actress Leena Jumani to enter Zee TV’s Haiwan?).  

We also broke the news about talented singers Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu approached to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ 8th season while Jay Bhanushali will be the host

(Read here: Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan & Kumar Sanu approached to judge Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' 8th season; Jay Bhanushali to host). Along with these exciting informations, we also mentioned about &TV’s Daayan returning on Zee TV and also that it is most likely to retain the same starcast (Read here: ------------------------------------------)

Now, we are back with another update from Zee TV! 

According to our sources the channel will soon roll out a new show titled ‘Itni Si Hasi Itni Ni Khushi’. The show is said to be a romcom and is currently on its initial stage of planning.

The casting for the show has already begun and it will go floors by beginning of next year.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with more details. Stay tuned!

Tags > Zee TV’s, Itni Si Hasi Itni Ni Khushi, Kumkum Bhayga fame, Leena Jumani, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!

In pics: Indonasian fan love for Sharad Malhotra!
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora

past seven days