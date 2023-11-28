Throwback! Here's what Justin Bieber planned for his romantic date with Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber couldn't make Selena Gomez one less lonely girl, but he did make some huge gestures. And that includes a romantic dinner on the rooftop, watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's emotional tale of Titanic.
MUMBAI: Justin Bieber couldn’t make Selena Gomez one less lonely girl, but he did make some huge gestures. And that includes a romantic dinner on the rooftop, watching Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s emotional tale of Titanic. 

As most know, Jelena began dating somewhere around 2011. Pictures of their romantic getaways are viral all over the internet. They were together on and off until 2018, when Justin decided to move on with Hailey Baldwin. His decision broke a million hearts, and unfortunately, the American model is termed the homewrecker to date!

Many wouldn’t know, but Justin Bieber once swept Selena Gomez off her feet as he planned the most romantic date for her! Recalling all the details, JB once shared, “My first girlfriend, I took her on a date. I rented out the Staples Center, we went to the top row and watched Titanic on the big screen.”

How are we so sure that girlfriend was Selena Gomez? During 73 Questions with Vogue, the Only Murders In The Building star was asked about the “biggest surprise she’s ever had?” To which she responded, “A romantic dinner on a rooftop.”

There also have been several news pieces dated September 2011 that confirm the rumors.

Justin Bieber is now happily married to Hailey Baldwin. On the personal front, he is recovering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome type 2, which caused paralysis on half of his face. He even had to cancel his Justice World Tour in 2022 due to the health issues.

Selena Gomez, on the other hand, has been working on her upcoming album. She treated her fans with a fun track, Single Soon, in August 2023. The song also recently made a lot of noise because the pop star revealed it was supposed to be a part of the Rare album. 

However, it didn’t fit with songs like Lose You To Love Me, People You Know, and others, so she decided to omit it. It is believed that her last album was about her heartbreaking relationship with Justin Bieber.

I Can’t Get Enough producer Benny Blanco also recently landed in a controversy over his alleged dig on Selena Gomez. Selenators claimed he picked Justin Bieber over her while calling their icon a “cookie-cutter artist.” 

He faced a lot of backlash as the old video resurfaced on the internet. But there’s no bad blood, as the American record producer also recently attended Sel’s 31st birthday.

