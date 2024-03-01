What! Justin Bieber reveals that he called Selena Gomez everyday after their split, latter didn't pick up

Selena Gomez is a renowned singer, actor, producer, and entrepreneur. But if there’s anything that has grabbed more eyeballs than any of the above, that’s her love life. She’s currently dating Benny Blanco but was in a long-time on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.
Justin met Selena for the first time in 2009. The duo, however, began dating towards the end of 2010. The beginning of their romance was predictable but unusual. Many wouldn't know, but Gomez would refer to JB as her "little brother" once upon a time. Albeit, their relationship did not pass the test of time, and the couple finally called it quits in 2018.

Justin met Selena for the first time in 2009. The duo, however, began dating towards the end of 2010. The beginning of their romance was predictable but unusual. Many wouldn’t know, but Gomez would refer to JB as her “little brother” once upon a time. Albeit, their relationship did not pass the test of time, and the couple finally called it quits in 2018.

In November 2012, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split for the first time. Fans who had already begun shipping for ‘Jelena‘ were heartbroken. But JB was seemingly trying his best to get his lover back. He even wrote the song Nothing Like Us and confirmed it was an ode to his ex-girlfriend.

But Bieber wasn’t happy with the reports of him trying too hard to get back with Selena Gomez. He told Billboard in 2013, “There’s so many rumors. People say I call Selena every day, and she won’t pick up the phone or I’m chasing her down, and these are all fake stories. “I don’t go on blogs or anything like that. I hear things. People tell me if something happens on the Internet. It gets back to me, definitely.”

While Sel wasn’t ready to get back to Justin, she did convey her feelings for Bieber via her song, Come & Get It. The duo was seemingly hurt but were trying to move on in their respective lives.

Selena Gomez was rumored to be dating Zedd, while Justin Bieber explored his connection with Sofia Richie and Hailey Baldwin.

Strong rumors also claimed Justin got into a fistfight with Orlando Bloom in Ibiza because he wasn’t happy with his closeness to his ex-girlfriend.

Jelena reconciled somewhere in 2015, but their relationship continued to witness rough days.

After giving multiple chances to their relationship, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez split for the final time in May 2018. The Baby singer announced his engagement with Hailey Baldwin in August, and they tied the knot in September that year.

They continue to be in a happy marriage and were recently spotted together at a basketball game!

In December 2023, Selena Gomez confirmed her romance with Benny Blanco. Despite the backlash, she claimed her new boyfriend was better than all the boys she’s been with before.

The new couple often flaunt their PDA on Instagram.

Saga Continues: Strong Girl Bong Soon Makers Unveil Third Installment, Promising Thrills and Power-Packed Adventures in the Finale of 'Ahead of the Strong Girl Nam Soon.