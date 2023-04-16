'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months

Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Icchapyari Naagin', 'Vish', and many more, spoke about losing 15 kg weight in two months and shared tips for fitness and healthy lifestyle.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 18:22
'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months

MUMBAI: Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Icchapyari Naagin', 'Vish', and many more, spoke about losing 15 kg weight in two months and shared tips for fitness and healthy lifestyle.

Snehal said: "I consider my body as my temple. I strongly believe that overeating is an addiction that can be as dangerous as smoking or consuming alcohol."

She emphasises that these unhealthy habits can lead to severe health issues, and therefore, it is important to be mindful of what we eat.

She added that for her, being beautiful means being fit and healthy, regardless of one's weight.

"I believe that taking care of one's body is a form of worship, and I take pride in every inch of my body. My commitment to maintaining my health and fitness reflects my dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle."

The actress said that she never takes criticism of her body weight or looks in a negative way, rather she takes it as motivation to stay fit and healthy.

"I have always learned to use the taunts and negative comments as motivation to work harder and prove my critics wrong. My strong determination and self-belief have helped me overcome challenges and stay focused on my goal of losing 15kgs in 2 months and I'm very much thankful to my trainer Raj sir for guiding me in this journey," she concluded.

SOURCE-IANS

Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed' 'Icchapyari Naagin' 'Vish' and many more spoke about losing 15 kg weight in two months TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 18:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'Ishq ka Rang Safed' actress Snehal Rai on losing 15 kilos in two months
MUMBAI: Snehal Rai who has been a part of several TV shows such as 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed', 'Icchapyari Naagin', 'Vish',...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anupama gives a stern reply to Baa
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her
MUMBAI: Actress Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts are a perfect mix of anecdotes, fun and food for thought. The 'Don'...
Shakira takes her kids on hols before moving to Miami after split with Pique
MUMBAI: Waka Waka hitmaker Shakira is holidaying with her two children in the stunning Turk and Caicos islands as she...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Kya Baat Hai! Aarohi looks after Abhir while Akshara and Abhimanyu get into an argument
MUMBAI:   Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Ravie Dubey says mental transformation is important to play a complex character
MUMBAI:Actor Ravie Dubey spoke about his look in his upcoming film 'Faraddayy,' where he had to transform himself...
Recent Stories
Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her
Zeenat Aman says there's only one diva in her house & it's not her
Latest Video
Related Stories
Adnan Khan opens up on the challenges of essaying Viaan in 'Kathaa Ankahee'
Adnan Khan opens up on the challenges of essaying Viaan in 'Kathaa Ankahee'
Sudhanshu Pandey on National Girl Child Day: Need to focus on creating right mindset
Sudhanshu Pandey on National Girl Child Day: Need to focus on creating right mindset