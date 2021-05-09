Veteran actor Sooraj Thapar of Shauya- Ek Anokhi Kahaani admitted to ICU

MUMBAI: Shaurya - Ek Anokhi Kahaani’s actor Sooraj Thapar has been admitted to the ICU after he caught high fever and his oxygen levels dropped, in Mumbai.

Sooraj’s sister Vineeta told NBT, that the actor constantly travelled from Mumbai to Goa ever since the shoot location of the show was shifted there amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Suraj had not been keeping well since the past few days and even had mild fever, but still went for the shoot.

Sooraj finally returned to Mumbai as he wasn’t keeping well. Vineeta further shared that his oxygen level started dropping soon after he returned to Mumbai and he caught high fever too. Sooraj was then admitted to the ICU.

Also read: Therapist fame Shekhar Gill to replace Akash Gupta in Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi

Moreover, Soouraj also underwent COVID-19 tests at the Mumbai airport and his test results are awaited as of now.

Vineeta shared that Sooraj was always conscious about his health and kept a check on his diet and fitness regime. She added that he is currently in a bad shape and appealed to everyone to keep him in their prayers.

Talking about his work, Sooraj Thapar has worked in various TV shows and films. He has been liked by the audience for his roles in shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hum Paanch Phir Se, Ek Nayi Pehchaan and many other popular TV shows.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI