WOW! From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan to Karishma Tanna, here are all the actresses who gained fame after Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin

MUMBAI:In 2015, Ekta Kapoor launched Naagin. The suspenseful supernatural thriller series was turned into a popular franchise that has now run for five seasons. The primary premise of the story is that a shape-shifting serpent named Naagin is out for bloody vengeance on anybody who has harmed her, killed her lover, or abandoned her. However, Ekta Kapoor and the creative team have been adding fresh turns and twists to the drama with each new season of Naagin.

Naagin aired for around five seasons and the sixth one is running on AIR currently.

Here is a list of all actresses who played Naagin and gained major popularity.



1. Mouni Roy

In the inaugural season, Mouni Roy was chosen as Naagin's face. She co-starred with Arjun Bijlani in the role of Shivanya. She came back for a second season, portraying Shivangi, her own daughter. She is still the original Naagin and people loved her on the show.

2. Adaa Khan

Sheshaa was portrayed by Adaa Khan in seasons 1 and 2. She murdered Shivanya, but she subsequently repented and turned into a good Naagin.

3. Karishma Tanna

In Naagin 3, Karishma Tanna played Ruhi. Yuvi and his cousins beat her severely and took her away from her lover Vikrant.

ALSO READ:BEAUTIFUL! It looks like Naagin 6 is all set for Diwali; Pratik Sehajpal captures the festive mood

4. Surbhi Jyoti

Ruhi acquired the persona of Bela after assuming a new shape. In Naagin 3, Karishma Tanna gave way to Surbhi Jyoti in this manner. To Pearl V Puri's Maahir, she played Bela. It was the only season with more than 100 episodes and one of the most popular. One of the joys of Naagin 3 was her on-screen chemistry with Pearl V Puri.

5. Anita Hassanandani

Anita participated in season 3 and later the next season as well. She later participated in the next season as well. Due to the popularity of the role, she had accepted it right away when it was initially offered to her. Anita has enjoyed both seasons of playing the Naagin.

6. Sayantani Ghosh

Sayantani rose to fame in 2007 after appearing on the television programme Naaginn. Many years later, in season 4, she was reintroduced. She had previously stated, "I'm delighted to be able to perform the part of Naagin once more in my life. I'm having a nostalgic moment right now." Sayantani is sometimes referred to as the original naagin since she enjoyed playing the role so much. She was interestingly matched with Shalin Bhanot in 2007, and they were again together for the most current Naagin.

7. Hina Khan

With Naagin 4, Ekta Kapoor followed the life of Aadi Naagin, one of the original Naagins, who was portrayed by Hina Khan. She was undoubtedly among the most attractive Naagins ever.

8. Surbhi Chandna

Everyone was surprised when Surbhi was chosen for season 5 because she was so different from the previous naagins. The actress worked extremely hard, dropped weight, and maintained her best physical condition throughout the production. She has consistently insisted that this was a difficult assignment and is happy she accepted it.

9. Nia Sharma

Like the previous naagins, Nia also made an effort to appear seductive and hot. Nia is well recognized for her glamorous persona, but she fit the part perfectly. Sadly, COVID impacted that season, and it ended a bit early. However, Nia and Vijayendra Kumeria had good chemistry.

All these names gained a lot of fame with the show Naagin and were highly loved by the audience. Currently, Tejasswi Prakash is playing the character of Naagin.

ALSO READ:Aww! Tejasswi gets Karan Kundrra’s name tattooed in mehndi, fans says, “sagai Karo”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.