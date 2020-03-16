Wow!Anuj left lovestruck looking at new look of Anupamaa

Anupamaa knows the value of money and she wants to get the Shah family out of trouble
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Fri, 05/27/2022 - 20:22
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.  

As we have seen Maan will be enjoying their honey moon phase. Anuj has gifted her amazing outfit. Though Anupmaa is uneasy wearing the outfit she still wears it to which Anuj simply can't take eyes off her. Take a look at this video. 

Meanwhile, in the show, we see that Anupamaa knows the value of money and she wants to get the Shah family out of trouble. On the other hand, Barkha has not seen hardship and hence she wants Anupamaa to change and live life like a Kapadia.

Latest Video