50th special episode of Lakhi Chana a tribute to three special children

All the viewers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana gear up for a special episode.

The show has reached a milestone. Today, it will complete its 50th episode. The team will celebrate the 50th special episode with three children named Gouri, Payel and Nandini. Earlier, the three children were child labors but now with the help of a social organization, they are trying to come back to leading a normal life.

The particular episode will see them having a quality time with the host, Captain Neel. They will play and have lots of fun.

And can you guess who will be making a guest appearance in the show?

Well, it’s the renowned magician Arindam, who will come as a guest performer. He will spend time and perform various magic for them.

A source associated with the show shared, “The aim of the episode is to add colours to the life of the children and make them feel happy.”

A noble work, we must say.

It will air today (20 January) at 5 pm.

