Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Drama galore in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2017 01:48 PM

It seems problems are in no mood to bid adieu to Rony (Shreyosree Roy) in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run

Loyal viewers would know that Rony has been discovered but soon she will be facing another crisis.

Well, in the coming days, it will be seen that upon returning and observing the family crisis of her coach Sanjay (Priyam), she will be in a dilemma; she would wonder where to live now and what will happen to her future.

On the other hand, owing to exams, Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) will have to leave for Darjeeling.  

But before leaving, he will do two things. First, along with Rony he will go straight to Moloy Bhoumik’s house and slap the man hard!

Next, he will give a responsibility to Rony. He will ask her to clear the misunderstandings between his parents and bring back his father to home.

Will Rony be able to meet Rishav’s expectation? Will she be able to solve the problems between his parents?  

We tried to connect with the actors for comments but could not reach them.

Stay hooked to this place for more updates. 

Tags > Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run, Bengali TV show, Shreyosree Roy, Anwesh Bhattacharya,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top