Drama galore in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run

It seems problems are in no mood to bid adieu to Rony (Shreyosree Roy) in Aakash Aath’s Run Rony Run!

Loyal viewers would know that Rony has been discovered but soon she will be facing another crisis.

Well, in the coming days, it will be seen that upon returning and observing the family crisis of her coach Sanjay (Priyam), she will be in a dilemma; she would wonder where to live now and what will happen to her future.

On the other hand, owing to exams, Rishav (Anwesh Bhattacharya) will have to leave for Darjeeling.

But before leaving, he will do two things. First, along with Rony he will go straight to Moloy Bhoumik’s house and slap the man hard!

Next, he will give a responsibility to Rony. He will ask her to clear the misunderstandings between his parents and bring back his father to home.

Will Rony be able to meet Rishav’s expectation? Will she be able to solve the problems between his parents?

We tried to connect with the actors for comments but could not reach them.

Stay hooked to this place for more updates.