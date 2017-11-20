Here we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Aakash Aath’s daily Jagat Janani Maa Sarada.

According to our sources, following Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar (Arun Bandopadhyay)’s opinion, the disciples will decide to shift Thakur (Suman Kundu) in a much more comfortable and airy place. Soon they will find a house at Kashipur on a high rent of eighty rupees. Later, Surendranath Mitra will agree to pay the rent.

Thakur and Sarada (Arpita Mondol) along with their disciples will come to live at Kashipur Udyanbati where Thakur shall be performing his ‘antalila’ or last days.

Days will pass by with frequent fluctuations of health and complete devotion and selfless service of Maa and others.

One day, Girish (Sanjib Sarkar) will come over in a very intoxicated state and beg to Thakur to request Maa Bhabatarini to make him fit all over again.

How Thakur will respond to Girish’s request? Will he ask Maa Kali to make him recover?

We tried to connect with the actors for a comment but could not reach.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.