Jagat Janani Maa Sarada to focus on mental blocks about menstruation

Aakash Aath’s Jagat Janani Maa Sarada is all set to feature an important track which is about getting rid of mental barriers.

Well, as per a source, in the coming episodes, it will be seen that Maa Sarada (Arpita Mondol), as per tradition, will not cook for Thakur (Suman Kundu) or even refuse to go to kitchen during her menstruation. Thakur’s dysentery will relapse as a result of consumption of rich food of Maa Bhabatarini’s ‘bhog’.

When Thakur will get to know about the reason of her alienation from kitchen, he will explain to Sarada that purity lies in mind and not in body. Thus, a woman can always be a part of regular life even during her menstrual days.

Upon hearing these words, what would be Sarada’s reaction? Any idea?

She will be moved by Thakur’s explanation. This broader outlook towards life will help her to shed off all the mental barriers.

Next, Sarada’s family will expand as another follower named Mahendranath Gupta, the principal of Metropolitan School, will join them.

Later on this person will become well known as Sreemo or Mastermashai.

On the hand, Keshav Sen’s sudden deterioration of health will evoke tension among all including Thakur.

So, will Thakur be able to evade the ultimate destiny from his beloved disciple’s life?

We tried to contact Suman for comment but could not reach him.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates.