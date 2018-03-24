Next Ek Masher Sahitya, Bibaha Abhijaan, is based on Bibhutibhushan's novel

Kolkata: Readers and fans of the eminent writer Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay can smile as the next Ek Masher Sahitya is based on his creation. Yes, the new one month series that will be aired on Aakash Aath in the month of April is Bibaha Abhijaan written by Mukhopadhyay. Manish Ghosh is helming this project.Yesterday, at the press meet of the show which was held at Belgachia Rajbari, Kolkata, when TellyChakkar asked what the story is all about, Ghosh shared, “Bibhutibhushan Mukhopadhyay’s book ‘Barjatri O Bashor’ comprises of around 12-13 stories. Barjatri is one part while Bashor is another. We have chosen five stories for our series, which will mainly revolve around the hilarious activities of six characters namely Ghanashyam (Abhrajit Chakraborty), Rajen (Suban Ray), Trilochon (Rakesh Ghosh), Gorachand (Arunabha Dutta), Ghotna (Sourabh Saha), and K Gupto (Subha).” “The friends want Trilochon to get married and this is how the story begins. All the friends participate in his wedding function and a hilarious incident follows. After Trilochon’s wedding, they meet at the Jetty Ghat, the transition point of every story, and plans how they can get Ghanashyam marry off now. Their plan is followed by a series of incidents which forms the five stories- Barjatri, Paka Dekha, Gharjamai, Bar O Nafar and Putirani. All the stories are connected,” he added.The director further mentioned that they have followed the story as it is and have brought no changes. He also said that this is not a story that will force people to laugh; the flow of the story is comedy.Speaking about the costume, he briefed, “It is based on earlier era and we have tried to depict that period. At that time, people mainly wore Pajama-Punjabi, Dhuti, Bangla Shirt. Silk was not in use among us. So, the costume has been made using cotton, Khadi.” When TellyChakkar asked about the sequences that will be particularly shot in Belgachia Rajbari, he said, “Gharjamai, Paka Dekha and a few sequences of Bar O Nafar will be shot here.”The other shooting locations of the series include Falta, Sodepur Ferry Ghat and PK Bose’s home at Ballygunge.Also starring ace actor Phalguni Chatterjee in a key role, Bibaha Abhijaan will be aired every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.Stay hooked to this space for more updates on your favourite shows.