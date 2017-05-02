Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Lara Dutta
Lara Dutta
Hunar Hali
Hunar Hali
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

quickie
Farhan Imroze

I have nothing against one night stands: Farhan Imroze

more quickie Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Satyajit Ray birthday special in Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 May 2017 01:59 PM

Here we bring a superb piece of news which will make all the Satyajit Ray fans flash a big smile!

Readers, to mark the legend’s birth anniversary (2 May), the makers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana have planned for a special episode.

Renowned film director Sandip Ray and ace actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty will grace the particular episode.

Sabyasachi, who is best known for portraying the iconic literary sleuth character, Feluda in a number of Feluda series like Tintorettor Jishu, Kailashey Kelenkari and Gorosthaney Sabdhan, once again will be seen enacting as the detective to find the beloved character Thakuma who is missing from Lakhi Chana.

For the uninitiated, it was Satyajit Ray who created the character of Feluda.

In the episode, both the actor and the director will also be seen sharing memories of their childhood days.

So, gear up for the show!

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 2 May at 9.30 p.m.

For more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

Tags > Aakash Aath, Lakhi Chana, Tintorettor Jishu, Kailashey Kelenkari and Gorosthaney Sabdhan,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top