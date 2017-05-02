Satyajit Ray birthday special in Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana

Here we bring a superb piece of news which will make all the Satyajit Ray fans flash a big smile!

Readers, to mark the legend’s birth anniversary (2 May), the makers of Aakash Aath's Lakhi Chana have planned for a special episode.

Renowned film director Sandip Ray and ace actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty will grace the particular episode.

Sabyasachi, who is best known for portraying the iconic literary sleuth character, Feluda in a number of Feluda series like Tintorettor Jishu, Kailashey Kelenkari and Gorosthaney Sabdhan, once again will be seen enacting as the detective to find the beloved character Thakuma who is missing from Lakhi Chana.

For the uninitiated, it was Satyajit Ray who created the character of Feluda.

In the episode, both the actor and the director will also be seen sharing memories of their childhood days.

So, gear up for the show!

Anchored by Sujan Mukherjee, it will air on 2 May at 9.30 p.m.

