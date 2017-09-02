TV actress Diya Mukherjee has bagged a role in the Dev, Koel Mullick and Rukmini Maitra starrer upcoming Bengali flick Cockpit.

Speaking to TellyChakkar.com, Diya talked about her role in the film Cockpit, “there are several passengers as we know the story revolves around a flight. One part of the film has the back stories of the passengers and I am playing one of the passengers.”

“I am glad to have bagged a role in this film as I got to work with a person like Kamalda (Kamaleswar Mukherjee, director),” she added.

So, how did she bag the role? Replied the actress, “An associate of Kamalda had called me up. I got finalized the very first day I met him (Kamaleswar).”

When asked if she has scenes with Dev, Koel and Rukmini, she said, “I have scenes with Rukminidi but not with Devda and Koeldi.”

Diya, known for playing the female lead role in the soap Tumi Ele Tai, has earlier acted as a child artist in Bengali films like Josh and Hangover. She has also been part of soaps like Taranath Tantrik, Ek Masher Golpo: Bhrantibilas and played important roles in some of the episodes of Sony Entertainment Television's Crime Patrol. So, what is her plan about daily soaps now? She quipped, “For the time being I won’t be doing serials. I want to concentrate on films. Let’s see…”

Way to go, Diya!

