EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ronit Roy’s ex-wife Johana and Their daughter Ona; they are still close to Ronit's family

Ronit Bose Roy is amongst the most talented actors the Indian entertainment industry has come across. He has had a wondrous career across genres of films and TV shows and has paved a path for a successful acting career for himself.

Ronit is married to the lovely Neelam Bose Roy and has two children with her; Aador and Agastya. However, did you know that this is Ronit’s second marriage?

Ronit was married to Johana Mumtaz Khan, now ex-wife and she gave birth to their daughter, Ona. As per one of Ronit's previous interviews, they separated six months after their daughter was born.

Ona is talented, creative and Ronit’s eldest daughter who loves her mother to the moon and back. Just recently, she shared a very special post for her mother on mother’s day and that it sure to make you teary-eyed.

What is even more heart-warming, is the bond Ona shares with Ronit’s current family and uncle Rohit Roy. Neelam even follows Ona’s Instagram, where Ona shares some amazing posts on spirituality.

In a previous interview, Ronit had also revealed that he couldn’t be a good parent to his first born and back then, he thought his ex-wife would be a better parent to Ona and did so correctly.

In some old pictures, we can see Ronit with daughter Ona, spending a day site-seeing in the US.

Undoubtedly, Ona grew up with one parent and seems to have grown into a wonderful and creative woman. She seems to be on good terms with Ronit, Rohit, Neelam and Manasi (Rohit’s wife). They even follow each other on social media.

In the mother’s day video, Rohit even commented and praised Johana on her motherhood and they seem good friends, given the tumultuous past they all endured. The families are still in touch and while the past was not favorable, they seem to be making the most of their lives now and are close to each other in the ways that count.

All in all, while Ona didn’t get to grow up with father Ronit Roy, she seems content with her mother Johana and has spent a greater part of her life, taking inspiration from her mother. Ronit and his family seem to have taken efforts as well to keep in touch with his ex-wife Johana, and his daughter Ona.

