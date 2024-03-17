Aamir Khan gets emotional speaking about his financial problems during his childhood; ‘parents didn’t have money to pay the school fees’

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. He is now working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par. During a latest interview, Aamir revealed that he had a severe financial crisis during his childhood.

Aamir recalled that his parents could not afford his school fees. In the 6th standard, the fees were bare minimum, which was Rs 6 but his parents did not have even that much.

Aamir revealed that people assumed that if you are a film producer, you are super rich but not many know that in India the producers live a hand-to-mouth existence.

Aamir got teary eyed saying that seeing his father Tahir Hussain struggle made him feel very bad. The PK actor also said that his father was business minded thus whatever money they earned became black, which is why the producers did not have any accountability.

Today, Aamir Khan is one of the most successful actors and producers in the film industry. His net worth is barely Rs 3000 crores.

