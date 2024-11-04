Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

Actor and comedian Tiku Talsania revealed that Aamir Khan is a true perfectionist and a genius as he shared an incident that took place on the sets of their film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke.

Tiku said, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke mein to bahut kamaal ka ho gaya tha ek baar” He revealed that they were shooting for the song chikni Surat and preparing the first order of shirts. Tiku recalled how angry producer Tahir Hussain and director Mahesh Bhatt was saying, “Shirts tayyaar ho gaya delivery ke liye main tha, Mushtaq Khan tha aur Aamir the. Toh Aamir ne shooting cancel kar di us din. Unke pitaji bade bhadke huye baahar khade huye the 'sab kehte hain hamara beta hai cancel kar diya usne hamara shooting poora. And Bhatt sahab to as usual 'arey kya bataaun yaar ye Aamir' itna bolke nikal gaye. Aamir bhi dikhayi nahi diya uske baad. Aur jab dobara shooting huyi tab pata chala ke Aamir ne kyun cancel karvayi thi.”

The reason Aamir cancelled the shoot was that the song was sung by the factory crowd and there were only three people shown singing. Thus he shot the soong the next day with the whole factory crowd. He said, “That is the genius of Aamir Khan”

Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. He is now working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par.

Credit-Pinkvilla



