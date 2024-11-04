Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’

Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 22:00
movie_image: 
Tiku

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

Also read - Aamir Khan's Christmas return CONFIRMED; 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to hit screens in December 2024

Actor and comedian Tiku Talsania revealed that Aamir Khan is a true perfectionist and a genius as he shared an incident that took place on the sets of their film Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. 

Tiku said, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke mein to bahut kamaal ka ho gaya tha ek baar” He revealed that they were shooting for the song chikni Surat and preparing the first order of shirts. Tiku recalled how angry producer Tahir Hussain and director Mahesh Bhatt was saying, “Shirts tayyaar ho gaya delivery ke liye main tha, Mushtaq Khan tha aur Aamir the. Toh Aamir ne shooting cancel kar di us din. Unke pitaji bade bhadke huye baahar khade huye the 'sab kehte hain hamara beta hai cancel kar diya usne hamara shooting poora. And Bhatt sahab to as usual 'arey kya bataaun yaar ye Aamir' itna bolke nikal gaye. Aamir bhi dikhayi nahi diya uske baad. Aur jab dobara shooting huyi tab pata chala ke Aamir ne kyun cancel karvayi thi.”

The reason Aamir cancelled the shoot was that the song was sung by the factory crowd and there were only three people shown singing. Thus he shot the soong the next day with the whole factory crowd. He said, “That is the genius of Aamir Khan”

Aamir made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. He is now working on his next titled Sitaare Zameen Par.

Also read - Must Read! It was Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par in 2007, can we expect Sitare Zameen Par vs Welcome 3 in 2024?

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla 

    
 

Aamir Khan Juhi Chawla Kunal Kemmu Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke Tiku Talsania Tahir Hussain Mahesh Bhatt Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/11/2024 - 22:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been in the limelight a lot but not for being in...
Aamir Khan once halted the shoot of Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and Tiku Talsania calls it ‘genius’
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the...
Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*
MUMBAI: Global Star Ram Charan continues to add accolades to his illustrious career, with the latest being an honorary...
Bigg Boss 14: When Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik got at loggerheads on the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved reality shows. The show has been making headlines constantly due to...
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
MUMBAI: Actor-host Tanuj Virwani stated in an exclusive interview with the popular news portal that he started his...
Manisha Koirala sheds light on her cancer battle and collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for masterpiece Heeramandi
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala will play the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece Heeramandi....
Recent Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Navya
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reveals she gets her way for being privileged
Ram
Renowned Vels University to honor Global Star Ram Charan with a Doctorate*
Tanuj
Tanuj Virwani spoke candidly about his career and collaboration with Sidharth Malhotra on ‘Yodha’; Says ‘My career was in the ICU’
Ayushmann
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed experienced his first heartbreak with His father's death; Says ‘People who are detached are generally happy’
Love Sex Aur Dhokha
Brace yourself for Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 Ka Ultimate Dose! The trailer will be out tomorrow!
Aayush
Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up about only working under the banner of Salman Khan Films; Here's why?