Aamir Khan opens up about auditioning for 'Laapataa Ladies' role

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan recently shared an interesting anecdote about his experience with auditioning for a role in Kiran Rao's upcoming film 'Laapataa Ladies'. Despite being a big star, Aamir expressed his interest in a character in the film and decided to audition for it. However, the role eventually went to Ravi Kishan.

In a recent interview, Aamir Khan revealed, "The story was really good, and there was a very good character in it. I thought I would offer this story to Kiran, she might like it. I wanted to do a role in the film, and Kiran said, ‘You are a very big star, my film is small, you will disbalance it.’ I said, ‘At least let me give a screen test, let’s see if I suit the role or not.’ So, I gave the screen test."

After the screen test, both Aamir and Kiran liked it, but they were concerned that his star status might overshadow the film. Aamir even suggested undergoing a drastic change in appearance for the role, but Kiran felt it wouldn't be beneficial. Aamir shared, "I suggested Kiran that I am ready to go through an overall change in appearance like Robert Downey Jr in Tropic Thunder but the director’s response dissuaded him, 'Main huliya badal dunga,' to which Kiran replied, 'Toh faida kya hai.'"

Despite not being a part of the film, Aamir and Kiran share a strong bond. Aamir expressed, "We are connected on a human and emotional level, and we will always be. We are like a family."

'Laapataa Ladies', presented by Jio Studios and directed by Kiran Rao, is set to release on March 1st, 2024. The film, shot extensively in the Sehore village of Madhya Pradesh, has been produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Credit: News 18



