Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ropes in this RISING STAR - Exclusive

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Aamir Khan first appeared as a child artist in the movie ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ which was a 1973 movie. However, his debut as an actor was in the movie Holi, in the year 1984 and then got a leading role in the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in the year 1988.

Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

When talking about Aamir khan as a director, he made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. Aamir Khan also played an important part in the movie as an actor and the audience loved his acting along with Darsheel Safary.

The movie was released in 2007 and once again, Aamir khan will come back with a similar movie titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. While the topic of the movie is yet to be revealed, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the movie.

As per sources, Happy Ranajit is going to be a part of the movie. While his character is not yet revealed, it is said that he is going to play a pivotal role.

Happy Ranajit has earlier given some amazing performances in movies and OTT series like Omerta, Hostages, Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, Farzi, B.A. Paas and many more.

It’ll be interesting to watch Happy Ranajit once again in this upcoming movie which is set to be released on Christmas this year.

