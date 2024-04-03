Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ropes in this RISING STAR - Exclusive

When talking about Aamir khan as a director, he made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. The movie was released in 2007 and once again, Aamir khan will come back with a similar movie titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. While the topic of the movie is yet to be revealed, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the movie.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI : Aamir Khan is a name in the Hindi movie industry that needs no introduction and has constantly impressed the audience with his performances in movies over the time. Aamir Khan first appeared as a child artist in the movie ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ which was a 1973 movie. However, his debut as an actor was in the movie Holi, in the year 1984 and then got a leading role in the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in the year 1988.

Also read - Aamir Khan's Christmas return CONFIRMED; 'Sitaare Zameen Par' to hit screens in December 2024

Over the time, Aamir Khan has really made a mark as a ‘Perfectionist’ in the hearts and minds of the audience. Not just as an actor but Aamir Khan has also been successful as a director and a producer.

When talking about Aamir khan as a director, he made his directorial debut with Taare Zameen Par which left a huge impact on the audience as it spread awareness in the audience about Dyslexia. Aamir Khan also played an important part in the movie as an actor and the audience loved his acting along with Darsheel Safary.

The movie was released in 2007 and once again, Aamir khan will come back with a similar movie titled ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. While the topic of the movie is yet to be revealed, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the movie.

As per sources, Happy Ranajit is going to be a part of the movie. While his character is not yet revealed, it is said that he is going to play a pivotal role.

Happy Ranajit has earlier given some amazing performances in movies and OTT series like Omerta, Hostages, Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya, Farzi, B.A. Paas and many more.

It’ll be interesting to watch Happy Ranajit once again in this upcoming movie which is set to be released on Christmas this year.

Also read - Must Read! It was Welcome vs Taare Zameen Par in 2007, can we expect Sitare Zameen Par vs Welcome 3 in 2024?

Show us your excitement for this upcoming movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Surbhi Chandna to Divya Agarwal; celebs who got married in 2024 until now
MUMBAI : The season of marriages has kickstarted and there are a number of television celebrities who have already got...
Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par- deets inside
MUMBAI : When it comes to Aamir Khan, there is no need for an introduction as his on-screen persona has consistently...
Netizens praise Sara Ali Khan's riveting performance in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' – terms it as "finest craft of her career till date"!
MUMBAI : Ever since the trailer of Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ has been launched, the actress has been...
Popular television actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad celebrate 300 episodes of #PalVeer in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on their television...
From glamour to giggles: All that you can expect from Nora Fatehi's character in her next lead role in Madgaon Express
MUMBAI : From glamour to giggles: All that you can expect from Nora Fatehi’s character in her next lead role in Madgaon...
Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy photo dump with Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
MUMBAI: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations have been headlining since a few days and the...
Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary reunite 16 years after Taare Zameen Par- deets inside
