Aamir Khan smokes pipe during Instagram Live; check out netizen’s shocking reaction

MUMBAI :Aamir Khan is indisputably one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry. Recently he was seen grooving to hit numbers with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Madan’s pre wedding festivities at Jamnagar. The actor recently had a live Instagram session for his fans and what the fans saw surprised them!

In a rare occurrence, Aamir had a live chat with his fans where he spoke about his latest production venture Laapataa Ladies directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. The film has been getting great reviews and he mentioned how he needs more such films to be made.

While chatting on the live session, Aamir happened to light his pipe and began smoking which left many fans surprised. Few of them decided to also troll him. One wrote, “It looks like you are on drugs, stop taking drugs’ Aamir read the comment and was taken aback and after a while said, “Kya yaar, kuch bhi bol rahe ho”

When one user commented that he didn’t dance at his own daughter Ira’s wedding but danced at Mukesh Ambani’s son’s wedding, teh actor said, “Dance toh maine apni beti ki shaadi mein bhi kia aur Mukesh ke bete ki shaadi mein bhi kia kyuki Mukesh mere bahut hi kareeb dost hain. Mukesh, Nita and their kids are like family to me. I dance at their weddings, and they dance at mine.’

Aamir Signed off by saying that he would have another Live session on 14th March!

