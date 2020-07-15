Abhishek Bachchan might not have contracted the virus while dubbing, says latest reports.

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan informed their fans that they tested positive for Coronavirus, after which they were admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Immediately a day later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well as Aaradhya also tested positive, and are currently under home quarantine. Only a few days before testing positive for COVID-19, Abhishek Bachchan had been dubbing at Sound N Vision dubbing studio for the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows. Employees at the dubbing studio were then tested for COVID-19, and their reports have come back negative as per reports from spotboye.

According to a report in India TV, all the employees at the dubbing studio were tested for Coronavirus, and the results were found negative. The owner of the dubbing studio talked to India TV, and mentioned that she was very worried after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan contracted Coronavirus, as Abhishek used to come to the studio for the dubbing of Breathe. After he tested positive for COVID-19, many questions were arising. However, the owner of the studio has confirmed that they all tested negative, and contrary to reports in the media, the studio has not been sealed.

“Thanks for your concern for all of us at Sound N Vision during this worrying time. We are happy to inform that we all got tested for Coronavirus and the reports came back negative. Contrary to the fake news in the media, our studio has not been sealed! We hope to resume operations soon,” said the owner.

Meanwhile, as per a report in PTI, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are in a stable condition and have been responding well to the treatment. A source said, “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days.

