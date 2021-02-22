Abhishek Bachchan unveils the first look and poster of his upcoming movie Dasvi

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Bachchan has a good line up with him, the actor is all set to entertain the fans with his immense skills and no doubt over the time we have seen different shades of the actor in the movie and loved him a lot, last year the actor impressed us with his surprising role in web series Breath: In to the Shadows and now is all set to rule big screens with his projects.

Today the actor has announced his forthcoming film and shared the first look too. Titled Dasvi, in the poster, the actor is seen in a rugged avatar with a salt-and-pepper beard and gold earrings.

The actor is showing an intense yet funny look in the poster which has made fans excited as ever.

Abhishek shared the poster with a tweet stating, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY #Dasvi Shoot Begins… @yamigautam @NimratOfficial #DineshVijan @LeyzellSandeep #ShobhanaYadav @TusharJalota @writish #KumarVishwas @Soulfulsachin @JIGARSARAIYA #AmitabhBhattacharya @MaddockFilms @bakemycakefilms @jiostudios @JioCinema."

Check it out below:

Well indeed, this increases the excitement of the fans as they are going to see the actor yet in a different avatar and no doubt this look of the actor is enough to create the right noise.

Dasvi is directed by debutant Tushar Jalota, the film is written by Ritesh Shah, and is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav.

On the work front, Abhishek has several films in his kitty including The Big Bull - The man who sold dreams to India., which also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma. The actor also has Bob Biswas which is a spin-off of Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani.

