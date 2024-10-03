This actor used to get bullied a lot in school, and is now worth ₹3000 Crores, guess who

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who gave us many blockbusters, has been entertaining us for years. He is one of the top actors in the industry and has a huge fan following. But do you know, his journey was never easy?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 08:45
movie_image: 
HRITHIK ROSHAN

MUMBAI : Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who gave us many blockbusters, has been entertaining us for years. He is one of the top actors in the industry and has a huge fan following. But do you know, his journey was never easy?

Also read - OMG! This is what Hrithik Roshan eats to keep fit, says “sometimes you gotta “stay hungry”

Hrithik was bullied when he was in school, he lacked confidence because of his stammering disability. As per Indian Express, in one of his interviews, he mentioned, “I have sometimes felt that life is very unfair. In school, I had such a bad stammer that I couldn’t speak. I never had any friends, or girlfriends. I was very shy, and would come back from school and just cry. School days were very painful…on top of that, doctors told me that I couldn’t become an actor. There were problems with my spine, doctors said ‘You cannot dance’.”

He added, “I was so broken, that I would wake up for months, and would think it is a dream, a lucid dream. It was so heartbreaking and relived that feeling of knowing that I could not become an actor…I am disabled. So it was very traumatising.”

But all these struggles during his childhood, gave him a life lesson. He said, “Now when I look back, I thank god, thank you for giving me the problem where I could learn how to be strong, I learnt perseverance and if I did not have a broken spine and speech impediment…for the day to be there, you have to have the night.”

“When problems come, it becomes a game. I can hold on to this thought that I can learn from this pain, and it can shape my character. I come out stronger,” he added.

Also read -OMG! Hrithik Roshan has an unfortunate experience and talks about what strength means to him, “I believe true strength is being relaxed”

As per media reports, Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is more than Rs 3000 crore. He has invested in opulent residences, including two apartments on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai, with values of INR 97.50 crore (USD 11.7 million approx.) and INR 67.5 crore (USD 8 million approx.). Additionally, he has a Juhu apartment valued at INR 32 crore (USD 3.8 million approx.) and a sprawling 7-acre farmhouse in Lonavala. The actor's property portfolio extends to premium locations in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA 


    


 

 
 

Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan Bollywood TellyChakkar Fighter Deepika Padukone
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 08:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini to reveal Sumedh's real identity
MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi...
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
MUMBAI: Among the most beloved actresses in the business is Katrina Kaif. She is well-known for her exquisite fashion...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai does one L'Oreal ad every year and instantly ends all negative comments about her changing looks...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba and Garry manage to get the address
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has called ''friends" Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone her “huge sources of...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep and Anupama groove to a song together
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif admits Salman Khan's pivotal role in encouraging her for Kabir Khan's New York; Says ‘I was angsty in my heart’
Aishwarya
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks drop dead gorgeous while she poses for the new L'Oreal advertisement
Alia
Alia Bhatt considers Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone as her 'inspiration', read more
VIKRANT MASSEY
Vikrant Massey reveals how he plans to raise his son 'in the current social climate'
Nasirr
Nasirr Khan reveals Salman Khan was labeled 'Flop Actor' to his Face, Shares Shah Rukh Khan's humble beginnings
Prabhas
Prabhas' movie Darling was initially offered to Rana Daggubati; Details inside!