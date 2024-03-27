Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana?

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who had been dating for some time, took the plunge. According to sources, the couple tied the knot today, March 27, at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Wanaparthy, Telangana, in Srirangapur. There were only close friends and family members present at the little wedding ceremony.

It is well known that both the Padmaavat actress and the Rang De Basanti star live secret lives. They would rather keep their private lives out of the public eye. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that the couple choose to keep the wedding under wraps.

The bride and groom's loved ones were the only ones present during the ceremony. According to reports, priests from Tamil Nadu were invited to perform the marriage ceremony and officiate Siddharth's marriage while honoring his heritage. In the meantime, Aditi's family has a unique relationship with the wedding venue. Her maternal grandfather was reportedly Wanaparthy Sansthanam's last ruler.

The couple is yet to confirm or deny the news. Official pictures and further details

are also awaited. The actors reportedly started dating during their collaboration on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. They sparked speculations among fans but kept it private

for a while. Later, the duo finally confirmed the relationship.

On Aditi's birthday last year, her beau wrote, “Happy Birthday partner. Thank you

for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace.

Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be

true. And thank you. For showing us. It always, without fail, takes two. See you

soon. It’s been too long.”

When he turned older, the actress also posted a heartfelt message for him.

According to reports, the couple had been living together for a considerable amount of time. This is Aditi's second marriage. Satyadeep Mishra was her first husband.

Credit- Times Now

