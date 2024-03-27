Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exchanged vows at a temple in Telangana?

It is well known that both the Padmaavat actress and the Rang De Basanti star live secret lives. They would rather keep their private lives out of the public eye. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that the couple choose to keep the wedding under wraps.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 14:38
movie_image: 
Aditi Rao Hydari

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, who had been dating for some time, took the plunge. According to sources, the couple tied the knot today, March 27, at the Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Wanaparthy, Telangana, in Srirangapur. There were only close friends and family members present at the little wedding ceremony.

(Also read: Sweet! Siddharth shares a beautiful poetry for his ‘Partner’ Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday, check it out

It is well known that both the Padmaavat actress and the Rang De Basanti star live secret lives. They would rather keep their private lives out of the public eye. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that the couple choose to keep the wedding under wraps.

The bride and groom's loved ones were the only ones present during the ceremony. According to reports, priests from Tamil Nadu were invited to perform the marriage ceremony and officiate Siddharth's marriage while honoring his heritage. In the meantime, Aditi's family has a unique relationship with the wedding venue. Her maternal grandfather was reportedly Wanaparthy Sansthanam's last ruler.

The couple is yet to confirm or deny the news. Official pictures and further details

are also awaited. The actors reportedly started dating during their collaboration on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. They sparked speculations among fans but kept it private

for a while. Later, the duo finally confirmed the relationship.

On Aditi's birthday last year, her beau wrote, “Happy Birthday partner. Thank you

for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace.

Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be

true. And thank you. For showing us. It always, without fail, takes two. See you

soon. It’s been too long.”

When he turned older, the actress also posted a heartfelt message for him.
According to reports, the couple had been living together for a considerable amount of time. This is Aditi's second marriage. Satyadeep Mishra was her first husband.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make their relationship official on Instagram, netizens react

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Times Now
 

Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Rang De Basanti Modern Love Mumbai Bhoomi Rockstar Movie News Satyadeep Mishra Maha Samudram Telugu film Wanaparthy Sansthanam TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 14:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3
MUMBAI: Astrology has intrigued humankind for centuries, and with a sea of astrology apps available today, accessing...
Top global art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam Kapoor!
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor is unanimously regarded as the cultural ambassador of India to the West because of her towering...
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
MUMBAI: Sai Tamhankar is set to take her association with Excel Entertainment to the next level with two interesting...
Jugal gets arrested: Will Pushpa and Devi be able to save him in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible narrates the story of Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey), a hardworking and resilient...
Team Inspector Rishi amps up anticipation for their upcoming horror, crime, drama series with a special press conference in Hyderabad
MUMBAI: The upcoming Tamil Original series Inspector Rishi stole the spotlight at Prime Video Presents, India, with the...
26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle
MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved movies of all time in our industry is Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, the movie was...
Recent Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sai Tamhankar to star opposite Emraan Hashmi & Pratik Gandhi in ‘Ground Zero’ & ‘Agni’!
Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya
26 years of Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya: Kajol recalls the movie and her hairstyle
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor calls himself an OUTSIDER in the film industry; Says ‘Everybody says this is Pankaj Kapoor ka beta hai’
disha patani
Yodha actress Disha Patani will blow your mind with her latest pictures
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Madhuri Dixit Nene Praises Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express, calls it a Laugh Riot
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
5 Reasons to Catch Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Debut in "Bengal 1947: An Untold Love Story"