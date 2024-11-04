Adah Sharma breaks silence on purchasing late Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says ‘When I had gone to see the place…’

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma famed for her performance in The Kerala Story was reportedly buying an apartment in Mumbai's Mont Blanc Apartments, the former residence of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In August, the public and fans were captivated by this news.

The public was stunned by Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise in 2020; on June 14, 2020, his body was discovered in that home. The apartment appears to have been empty ever since. Adah has now spoken out over this news after a period of silence.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Adah said, “For now I would just like to say that I live in everyone’s hearts. There is a right time to speak. When I had gone to see the place, I got overwhelmed with the media attention. I am a private person. I love being in the public eye for my movies but I have always been private. I guard my privacy.”

Adah Sharma was saddened by some comments she saw about Sushant Singh Rajput when news broke about his apartment being sold online. She felt it was wrong to talk about someone who’s no more.

“I also thought that it’s wrong to talk about someone who is not in this world, who has done such beautiful films. I don’t stand for that. He is an actor who I have great respect for so I would like to put everything where he has his respect. I don’t like people loosely commenting…I didn’t like it. I read some comments about him. I mean, you can troll me but don’t troll someone who is not there or doesn’t have someone to speak about them. I will speak about where I live materialistically soon, but right now I am living in the hearts of millions of people, rent-free,” said Adah.

The spacious 2,500-square-foot duplex 4BHK apartment at Mont Blanc Apartments has a porch and a breathtaking view of the sea. Rafique Merchant, the apartment's real estate agent, posted an internet advertisement for the home, which is located on the sixth floor of Carter Road in Bandra West, Mumbai, in December 2022 to draw in potential renters or buyers.

