Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and more; when fans of these stars crossed the line

Fans of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and many more stars have crossed the line and done things that they shouldn't have done. Read on to know more...
MUMBAI :Meeting their favorite stars is surely a dream for many of the fans, and when they meet them, it is the best moment for them. But, then, some fans cross the lines when they meet their favorite star. 
 
Today, let’s look at some incidents when fans crossed the line when they met their favorite star...

Aditya Roy Kapur

A few days ago, Aditya Roy Kapur was happily seen posing with a few female fans. But, to everyone’s surprise, one of the female fans tried to kiss him. It was surely an awkward moment, but the actor handled it well. 

image.png

Sara Ali Khan always poses for pictures with fans at the airport, but a few days ago, something really weird happened. The actress was walking and a fan came to shake hands with her. After shaking the hands, the fan tried to touch the actress’ face and that of course left Sara shocked. 

Shah Rukh Khan

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport with his kids, and a fan came to click a selfie with him. The fan suddenly came and caught SRK’s arm which made the superstar shocked and annoyed. 

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and recently at an event a fan came on stage and hugged Ranbir. Well, the security quickly came and Ranbir handled the situation well. 

Akshay Kumar

Recently, a fan of Akshay Kumar jumped the barricades to meet him. Well, of course, the security around him was prompt to stop him and the fan fell. But, Akshay went towards the fan and hugged him. 

Well, meeting a star with decency is something all the fans should keep in mind.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

