Adorable! Check out these cute pictures from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress Malvika Raaj’s Haldi ceremony

MUMBAI : If you have watched the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, you will not forget the character of ‘Poo’. Malvika Raaj is an actress who played the role of young ‘Poo’ in the film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001. That’s right! She was the younger version of Kareena Kapoor.

The actress is all grown up now and has become a fine actress. Malvika acted in a film, Jayadev in 2017. Talking about her OTT movie, she is playing the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film called "Squad". Rinzing Denzongpa is the son of Danny Denzongpa.

Talking about Malvika, she is the granddaughter of actor Jagdish Raj, daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of Anita Raj.

Also read - Beautiful! Malvika Raaj shares some inside pictures from her underwater themed mehendi, check It out

While a lot of fans have been following her journey for a long time, there are also those who have got their eyes on her now. Malvika has grown to be an amazing actress and a model too, which means she doesn’t just have the skills of acting but also the looks to leave you mesmerized.

While there are people who are excited to see her all grown up, now everyone’s really excited since she recently tied the knot with her long-time lover Pranav Bagga.

The actress was even spotted a day before she took off to marry Pranav. Earlier, we had reported about the wedding and the mehendi pictures of the adorable couple. Now we are here with another update about them.

Malvika Raaj has posted some pictures from her Haldi ceremony which is gaining a lot of love all over the social media. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the posts, the couple really sets some high goals. They really look like they are made for each other.

Also read - Dreamy! Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's younger Poo aka Malvika Raaj shares her beautiful wedding pictures, take a look

What do you think about the couple? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.