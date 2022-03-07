Adorable! Take a sneak peek into Rocketry actor R Madhavan’s lavish lifestyle that includes luxurious home and swanky cars

MUMBAI: Popular actor, R Madhavan who rose to fame with movies like 3 Idiots, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, Guru is soon going to treat his fans with his upcoming project Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that features Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in the cameo role.

On the personal front, R Madhavan got married to his longtime girlfriend Sarita Birje in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 6, 1999. After some years of their happy married life, it was in 2005 when the couple had embraced parenthood for the first time and were blessed with a baby boy. R Madhavan and Sarita had named their son, Vedaant.

R Madhavan who has worked in hit films and web series like Saala Khadoos, Vikram Vedha, 3 Idiots, 13B, Rang De Basanti, Tanu Weds Manu, Breathe, lives in a luxurious home in Mumbai.

His house is a blend of aesthetic and modern interiors that is second to none. Whether we talk about the spacious living room of the actor's home that is dipped in white or marble flooring of the same colour, the contemporary look of his living room is simply breathtaking. The actor is also an avid pool lover. Thus, he has installed a big pool table in his home that is perfect for weekend chill sessions for sure.

The actor is passionate about gardening and loves growing organic veggies in his garden, and time and again, he shares glimpses of the same on his social media handles.

R Madhavan is a car enthusiast, and time and again, we have seen him sharing pictures of himself travelling in his swanky cars. Now, talking about the fleet of his luxurious cars, he currently has a BMW, an Audi and a Range Rover.

Apart from being in love with high-end cars, R Madhavan is slightly more in love with superbikes. Yes! He is a passionate rider by heart, and the fleet of his motorbikes is simply second to none in the film industry. BMW K1600 GTL is one of the most expensive bikes in the world, and R Madhavan had bought it at a price tag of approximately Rs. 28.75 lakhs. Moving on to his next bike, he is also the proud owner of the Indian Roadmaster Cruiser, worth around Rs. 46 lakhs.

The last bike in the actor's rich arsenal of dream bikes is the Yamaha Vmax, which is all about its muscular look and powerful engine. The actor had purchased it at a price of approximately Rs. 26 lakhs.

If the reports are to be believed, R Madhavan charges up to Rs. 6 crores to Rs. 7 crores for a single film. In some movies, he also takes his profit share from the film's earnings. From doing tons of brand endorsements to web series, the dashing actor is riding high on the professional front. As a result, R Madhavan's net worth is reportedly around Rs. 103 crores.

