After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his work in films such as 'Beyond the Clouds', 'Dhadak' and 'Khaali Peeli', attended his first Comic Con in Mumbai recently, and the actor has been hit with the sudden realisation about what all he has been missing all these years.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 10:45
movie_image: 
After first Comic Con, Ishaan Khatter realises what all he has been missing

MUMBAI:Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, who is known for his work in films such as 'Beyond the Clouds', 'Dhadak' and 'Khaali Peeli', attended his first Comic Con in Mumbai recently, and the actor has been hit with the sudden realisation about what all he has been missing all these years.

The recently-held comic book convention was a star-studded event with B-town celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Ishaan and his 'Phone Bhoot' co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the event along with stand-up artistes Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.

Talking about the event, Ishaan said, "This is my first Comic Con, and this looks like the best party that I have been missing all these years. It looks so cool and I am very happy to be here. It looks so packed and vibrant and so much fun, I just want to hop across to all of this chaos and pick up a few comics if I can actually among other things."

Over the course of two days, pop culture enthusiasts cosplayed and put on a geek show with so much excitement while also participating in other activities at Comic Con India. The main-stage also saw an insightful session with Prajakta Koli, Mithila Palkar and Yashaswini Dayama discussing 'Women in Audio'.

Audible hosted a special session with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi for their podcast 'Social Distancing' and Ishaan Khatter for 'Ravan Rising', among others.

"It's an absolute pleasure to be at Comic Con Mumbai and to be a part of this amazing community of pop culture enthusiasts. I'm thrilled to be here and to be able to share my love for comics and pop culture with everyone," said Angad Bedi.

Special interactive sessions were also held with Sanjay Gupta in conversation with Siddhant Chaturvedi. A special session was also hosted with Raj and DK on their recently-released streaming series 'Farzi'.

SOURCE-IANS

 

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter who is known for his work in films such as 'Beyond the Clouds' 'Dhadak' and 'Khaali Peeli' attended his first Comic Con in Mumbai star-studded event with B-town celebs such as Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Ishaan and his 'Phone Bhoot' co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi gracing the event along with stand-up artistes Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah.tellychakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 10:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
'Aarya' director wants to create a series on Sikandar's character 'Daulat'
MUMBAI:Director Ram Madhvani has expressed his desire to make a series or film centred on Sikandar Kher's character...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
MUMBAI:As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' turned 13 on Sunday, filmmaker Karan Johar penned a...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai thinks Vinu was instigated against her, Virat learns who
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani heard Virat’s confession, will bring back Sai in his life?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'
Karan Johar calls 'My Name Is Khan' a 'super special film'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
Check out all the celebrities and their kids who attended Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi Johar’s birthday bash
Check out all the celebrities and their kids who attended Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi Johar’s birthday bash
Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs
Before Aryan Khan, Nora Fatehi made it to the headlines for reportedly dating these celebs
WHAT! Nora Fatehi’s break up with Angad Bedi led to depression, and the actress was supposed to quit Bollywood?
WHAT! Nora Fatehi’s break up with Angad Bedi led to depression, and the actress was supposed to quit Bollywood?
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi
Interesting! Netizens call out Neha Dhupia for her overreaction to paparazzi
Latest Update! Angad Bedi to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’
Latest Update! Angad Bedi to play the male lead in the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’