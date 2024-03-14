Neha Dhupia reveals about being fired from a show after revealing about pregnancy

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia opened up about losing a project after informing the show's makers about her pregnancy. In an interview with Zoom, the actor and chat show host did not take any names, but also recalled remarks about her weight.

She said she had been fired for not just her looks, but also not agreeing to losing weight. Neha and actor-husband Angad Bedi are parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

Neha Dhupia said, "When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mould that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mould, then you are not good enough. Now, everyone is so diverse, casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose 7 to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition.”

She added, “When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on, and there was no news of that show being shot for the next 8 months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for 8 months, they just said no, we don’t want to work with you. I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am ok now; at that time, it bothers you.”

Neha Dhupia hosts the celebrity talk show, No Filter Neha. Neha is also all set to make her OTT series debut with a quirky show, Therapy Sherapy, which explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Expressing her excitement, Neha was recently quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space, it's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it.”

