Neha Dhupia reveals about being fired from a show after revealing about pregnancy

Neha Dhupia opened up about losing a project after informing the show's makers about her pregnancy. In an interview with Zoom, the actor and chat show host did not take any names, but also recalled remarks about her weight.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 21:26
movie_image: 
Neha Dhupia

MUMBAI: Neha Dhupia opened up about losing a project after informing the show's makers about her pregnancy. In an interview with Zoom, the actor and chat show host did not take any names, but also recalled remarks about her weight. 

Also read - What! Neha Dhupia talks about her being pregnant before getting married, says “ I was given 2 and a half days to go back to Bombay”

She said she had been fired for not just her looks, but also not agreeing to losing weight. Neha and actor-husband Angad Bedi are parents to daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

Neha Dhupia said, "When I joined the business, there was a stereotypical mould that women were supposed to fit into and if you didn’t fit into that mould, then you are not good enough. Now, everyone is so diverse, casting is so real, but you know things still happen. I have been fired for both having a sharp face and not willing or wanting to lose 7 to 10 kg of a body that I thought was super fit in my definition.”

She added, “When I was pregnant, I was fired from a show that I was on, and there was no news of that show being shot for the next 8 months. When I went and revealed to them that I was pregnant and told them that they were not shooting for 8 months, they just said no, we don’t want to work with you. I am talking about people who have said and done unreasonable things, but I am ok now; at that time, it bothers you.”

Neha Dhupia hosts the celebrity talk show, No Filter Neha. Neha is also all set to make her OTT series debut with a quirky show, Therapy Sherapy, which explores contemporary human relationships from the viewpoint of a nuclear family.

Also read - Exclusive! "I have been through it and nobody can prepare you for it" Neha Dhupia on Postpartum depression

Expressing her excitement, Neha was recently quoted as saying by news agency PTI, “I am thrilled to be part of this wonderful project that not only marks my debut in the OTT series space, it's a fun concept and I can't wait to explore a whole new gamut of quirks that the project and script tied in with it.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Mehr Guriq No Filter Neha therapy sherapy Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/14/2024 - 21:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show to have Kapil Sharma and Ed Sheeran collaborate to entertain viewers with music and comedy?
MUMBAI: The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix is a programme, which will be starting at the end of this month. Kapil...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj to prevent judge from granting an extension of bail to Kavya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma. According to the...
Dabangii Spoiler: Yug responds mysteriously, Arya attempts to discover more
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Murder Mubarak: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is all set to release, here is all you can expect
MUMBAI: Murder Mubarak has been in the buzz from the time it was announced and one of the most exciting reasons why...
Is Aamir Khan doing Andaz Apna Apna 2? The superstar on his birthday hinted about the sequel during social media interaction
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is one of the most loved superstars in the nation. The actor has always surprised the fans and the...
Recent Stories
Trending News
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Trending News
Trending News Today: From Seerat being exposed in Teri Meri Doriyaann to the upcoming Holi track in Kavya-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
gauri khan, Ed sheeran
Gauri Khan parties with Ed Sheeran at her restaurant along with Farah Khan, take a look
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan adds a Range Rover SV worth Rs 4.7 cr to his collection of luxurious cars
Bastar
Bastar day 1 box office prediction: looks like Adah Sharma will bring decent footfalls on day 1
acqueline Fernandez
“Virgin Music Group and Play DMF Unveil 'Yimmy Yimmy' by Shreya Ghoshal and Tayc featuring Jacqueline Fernandez: A Cross-Cultural Collaboration”
Shaitaan
Shaitaan: Here is a BTS video showing all that went into making of the Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer