Exclusive! "I have been through it and nobody can prepare you for it" Neha Dhupia on Postpartum depression

MUMBAI:Actress Neha Dhupia is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, over the time with her amazing acting contribution she has been winning the hearts of the fans.

In exclusive interaction with Tellychakkar actress Neha Dhupia spoke in detail about the concept of parenting and also on facing Postpartum depression.

Neha Dhupia on child individualty

Neha Dhupia says that every child is unique in his way and this is very much important for a child and the family to know. The concept of parenting should begin with the child individualty and to make your child believe that he is very special and unique in his own way.

Neha Dhupia's message for parents

Neha Dhupia says, there are many parents in the entire world who sometimes do not understanding emotions and the choices of the child, so in this case the parent should not pressurise them they should understand the child and today is the time where the parents and the children are holding their hand and learning many things.

also read -Shocking! Salman Khan fans will no longer be allowed to gather outside his Bandra home say police

Neha Dhupia on facing Postpartum depression

Neha Dhupia says that she has been through it and there is nothing which can make you prepare for this, the only solution to deal this is to walk to the people who will listen to you and talk to them and share your problems, only solution is talking to the closed ones who can understand you and you will bounce back very very fast.

What are your views on the actress Neha Dhupia, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

also read -Shocking! Bollywood movies that went through legal issues