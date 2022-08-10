Shocking! Bollywood movies that went through legal issues

MUMBAI:When a movie is made the filmmaker puts in a lot of effort, but during the process there are a lot of hurdles the film needs to cross and one of them is the legal issues. In Bollywood, there have been many movies that have faced legal issues, sometimes before the release, sometimes after the release.

So, today, let’s look at a list of movies that went through legal issues...

Hera Pheri 4

The instalment of Hera Pheri which is titled Hera Pheri 4 started rolling a few days ago, and it has landed into a legal problem. T-Series has reportedly issued a public notice to the makers of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal starrer claiming the audio and visual rights to every song in the franchise. Well, the notice has been published in a trade magazine.

Padmaavat

When we talk about films that faced legal issues, how can we forget Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. From death threats to protests, a lot of things happened before the movie was released. A few states had banned the release of the film, so the makers approached the Supreme Court for the same and the ban was lifted.

Jolly LLB 2

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 had made it to the headlines as a show brand had sent a legal notice to the makers for showing their brand in a bad light in the movie. Later, the dialogue from the movie where the name of the brand was mentioned was removed.

Udta Punjab

Many petitions were filed against the makers of Udta Punjab as people felt that it shows Punjab, the state in a negative light. However, The courts in India ruled out that it contains nothing objectionable.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and controversies go hand-in-hand. Not just Padmaavat, but even Gangubai Kathiawadi had faced legal issues. A few petitions were filed to stay the release of the film. But, the petitions were dismissed and the movie got a smooth release.

