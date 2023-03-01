After a flop like Phone Bhoot, will Katrina Kaif be able to prove her stardom with Merry Christmas?

MUMBAI : Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest names in the Bollywood film industry. She has been a part of many successful films, and a few movies she also impressed the audiences with her performance. But, Katrina is yet to star in a hit film which she has carried on her shoulders.

Post the pandemic, she starred in a super hit film like Sooryavanshi, but she didn’t have much to do in it. Last year’s release Phone Bhoot was actually the test of Katrina’s stardom. The film starred two relatively newcomers like Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, the only star in it was Katrina.

But, unfortunately, Phone Bhoot didn’t make a mark at the box office, and it just collected Rs. 14.01 crore. So, with the movie, Katrina clearly failed to prove her stardom.

She currently has two films lined up, Merry Christmas and Tiger 3. The latter has Salman Khan and the franchise factor will surely work in the film’s favour. But, Merry Christmas will once again be a movie where the actress’ stardom will be on test.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas stars Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Sethupathi is one of the biggest names down South, but in the Hindi markets, he is yet to make a mark. Of course there are moviegoers who love the films that Sriram Raghavan makes, but once again Katrina will be the star face who will attract the audiences to the theatres.

So, do you think that with Merry Christmas, Katrina will prove her stardom? Let us know in the comments below…

